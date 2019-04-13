New Haven Register Obituaries
Foley, Margaret Mary
Margaret Mary Foley, 86, of New Haven died peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 10,2019 surrounded by her loving cousins and her caregiver Rose. She was born January 16,1933 in New Haven a daughter of the late John and Margaret Whalen Foley and was raised and educated in New Haven, graduating from the former Commercial High School. She was employed for many years as an executive assistant in the financial department at Plasticrete. Margaret is survived by many dear cousins and friends. She was predeceased by a brother John Foley Jr. and a cousin Martha Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 10:00 in Saints Aedan and Brendan Church, Fountain St. New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of one's choice. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019
