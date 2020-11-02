Mason, Margaret
Margaret (Peggy) Mason of Old Saybrook and Hancock, Maine, formerly of Branford, died on Saturday, October 31st at Connecticut Hospice in Branford after a decade long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She leaves behind her loving husband of 58 years, Alan Mason of Old Saybrook and Hancock, Maine. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Drum (Jim) of Madison and Debbie Bielefield (Charlie) of Durham. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Cavanaugh (Tom), of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Amanda Belton (Daniel), Jessica Drum, Andrew Bielefield and James Drum, as well as many nieces and nephews. Peggy was born in Branford on August 17, 1941, daughter of William and Elsie Olson Finnegan. She graduated from Branford High School in 1958. After marrying, she and her family resided in Branford until 1972 when they moved to Deep River. While living in Deep River, she became involved with the Deep River Junior Ancient Fife and Drum Corps where she was known affectionately as "Ma" Mason. In 1999, after retiring from D.J. King Trucking in Branford where she was a bookkeeper for 30 years, she and her husband moved to Hancock, Maine. She loved to read and to travel. Her travel took her to Hawaii, Alaska, Grand Canyon, Ireland and to Disney World with her children and grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. Memorial donations in Margaret's name may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or to the Alzheimer's Association
