McGladrigan, Margaret

Margaret Rae McGladrigan, (Nee: King), aged 87, formerly of Orange, CT died peacefully on March 28, 2019 at her home in Clemmons, NC, surrounded by her loving family. Rae, as she was known by family and friends was born on March 17, 1932 in Belfast, Northern Ireland and is predeceased by her parents Anne and James King, her sisters Evelyn Anderson and Anne (Pat) Decker, a brother, Herbert King, and her loving husband of sixty-two years, Gerald McGladrigan who died in March 2013.

In 1956 Rae immigrated from Belfast, Northern Ireland joining her husband in America, settling in Milford, CT for eighteen years followed by thirty years in Orange, CT and then retiring to North Carolina. Rae worked as a full-time bookkeeper at Alexander's Furniture, Orange, CT for most of her career and as well as other local businesses all while raising seven children.

Loving and fun-loving are two words that best describe Rae. Even with a full-time job and a large family to care for she always had an extra place at the dinner table, a comforting word, and a nurturing spirit for anyone who needed her help. She loved to decorate her home, tend to flowers in the yard and cook for family and friends. Rae was known for great meals that ended with her notorious Irish coffee. She loved finding the perfect present for someone and seeing the delight on their face when they opened the gift. Her greatest joy were the times she spent at family celebrations surrounded by all her grandchildren.

Rae is survived by her seven children, Geraldine McGladrigan (Gerard Bessenaire), Middletown, CT, Sharon McGladrigan, New Haven, CT, Moira (Patrick) Colangelo, Stamford, CT, Paul (Betty) McGladrigan, Maynard, MA, Maureen Kornowa, Dacula, GA, Aileen (Mark) DeFeo, Orange, CT, Teresa (Michael) McHugh, Winston-Salem, NC, her loving niece Maureen (Morris) Bogan, Clemmons, NC, and her dear sister-in-law Moira Finnegan, Glastonbury, CT. Rae is also survived by her fifteen grandchildren, Chris Holmberg, Timothy (Ashley) Holmberg, Jennifer Bannon, Conor, Colin and Clare McGladrigan, Marley and Mallory Kornowa, Brian, Sarah and Daniel DeFeo, Erin, Allison, Elizabeth and Michael McHugh and two great-grandchildren Ryan and Jake Bannon along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass for Rae will be celebrated on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange, CT, burial immediately following at the Orange Center Cemetary.

In lieu of flowers and in accordance with Rae's wishes, the family requests memorial donations be made to , or Home of Hope at Children's Center, www.homeofhopegcs.org.

Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019