Menzies, Margaret

Margaret "Sis" Wells Mendillo Menzies, of Branford, age 97, passed away peacefully in her home on April 16, 2019. Born on September 13, 1921 to the late Dr. James V. and Margaret Wells Coxe Mendillo, Margaret was the devoted wife of the late John C. Menzies, Jr. She will be remembered by her two sons, John Cameron Menzies III of Branford and Donald R. Menzies and his wife Dana Tabor Menzies of Woodbridge; her grandchildren, Margaret Wells Menzies Gonzalez (Michael), Bethany Menzies Cotnoir (Aaron), and Grace Cameron Menzies Glendinning (Penn); her great-grandchildren, Abel James Cotnoir, Ian Cameron Cotnoir, Campbell Prim Glendinning, and Aldous Shepherd Glendinning. She will also be remembered by her brother, Dr. John J. Mendillo (Georgine Hill), and several nieces and nephews. The family is especially thankful for the love and care she received from her nurse of many years, Safet Bekic, as well as her caregiver over the past year, Kara Shea.

Known for her love of the culinary arts, Margaret twice had recipes in Gourmet Magazine. A picture of her famous strawberry tarts had even been chosen for the front cover of The Gourmet Cookie Book.

Friends are invited to visit with her family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service celebrating Margaret's life at 6:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. Contributions in Margaret's memory may be sent to the National Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785, or given online at https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate. To send a condolence to the family, please see the obituary at:

www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019