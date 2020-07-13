Mirto, Margaret "Marge"
Margaret "Marge" DeLuca Mirto of Branford died July 12, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Albert V. Mirto, Sr., her childhood sweetheart who she met more than 60 years ago and married soon after. Together they had 3 beautiful children Linda (Gary) Altieri, Debbie (Steven) Zullo and Albert V. (Debi) Mirto Jr. She loved and adored her grandchildren Theresa (Steve) Altieri-Taplin, Maria Altieri, Amanda Zullo, Jessica Mirto, Matthew Altieri, Kimberly Mirto, Albert V. Mirto III and the late Michael Altieri. Marge was the loving great-grandmother to Walter Taplin. She was predeceased by her sister Anna Venice and her brother Joseph DeLuca, Jr. Marge was born in New Haven April 26, 1939 a daughter of the late Joseph DeLuca and Agnes DeRosa Signore DeLuca and was a graduate of Boardman Trade School. She worked at Elm City Photo, Harty Press and was a Lunch Aide at her children's school for many years. Marge loved to garden and enjoyed coffee every morning with the girls. She loved to see shows with her friends, concerts on the green in North Haven and Guilford and loved her Aruba family. Most of all she loved all her children, grandchildren and her great-grandson. She will be missed terribly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required for service. There will be no visiting hours. Kindly omit flowers and make memorial contributions to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in memory of her grandson, Michael Altieri. Donations may be sent to Linda Altieri, 12 Bliss Avenue, Hamden CT 06517. Share a memory and sign Marge's guestbook online at www.iovanne.com
.The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements.