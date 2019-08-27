|
MARGARET D. MURPHY 6/3/23 - 8/27/18 Dear Mom and Grammy, The moment that you left us, our hearts were split in two. One side was filled with memories, the other side died with you. We often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain, you see life has gone on without you, but we will never be the same. Love always daughters Linda, Susan, Ann, son-in-laws Victor, Art, Dave, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in New Haven Register on Aug. 27, 2019