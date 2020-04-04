|
|
O'Leary, Margaret
Margaret O'Leary of Branford died Thursday, April 2 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 51 years of Cornelius O'Leary of Branford. She was the mother of Peter O'Leary of Branford and Adrian O'Leary (Erica) of Denver, CO. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brooke O'Leary and Peter O'Leary Jr. Margaret was born in Fermanag, Northern Ireland on February 2, 1943, a daughter of Dennis and Rose Downing. She was a registered nurse and worked at the Cove Manor Nursing Home for many years.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020