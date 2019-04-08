Root, Margaret P.

Naugatuck and Bethany, CT: Margaret Pelley Root, age 89 of Naugatuck, and a former longtime Bethany resident, entered into peaceful rest on April 5, 2019 at home with her devoted family by her side. She was the wife of the late Earle Cameron Root Sr. Daughter of the late Arthur and Lily (Button) Pelley, born Dec. 15, 1929 in Everett, MA. Margaret was retired from The Willows, Woodbridge working in the dining room, and also retired from B.F. Goodrich, Watertown, MA. She loved puzzle making, reading, crosswords, and sewing, but especially her family. Margaret will be fondly remembered as "a quiet and tolerant person who loved her Lord." Mrs. Root leaves her loving family including, her children, Earle Root, Jr. and David Root both of Naugatuck, Matthew Root (Margaret) of Ansonia, Estelle Daum (Dave) of Naugatuck with whom she resided with, Earldine Forbes (Les) of Wallingford, and Sharlene Jane Raccio of Naugatuck, a foster son Royden Pipher of Waterbury along with several other foster children. She also leaves behind 15 cherished grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who will all miss her dearly. She also leaves a brother, Richard Pelley (Iris) in MA, a sister, Irene Duell in FL, and in-laws Joyce Blewett of GA, June Hennessey (Joseph) of FL, Mary White of Bethany, Nancy Rich of Woodbridge, and Karen Root of CO. Her daughter Margaret May, and 5 brothers, and 3 sisters predeceased her. Calling Hours are Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. Funeral Services are Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Funeral Home, to Trinity Episcopal Church, 91 Church St., Seymour for a Service of Requiem Eucharist at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Northwest Cemetery, Woodbridge. Reception to follow. To share a memory or find directions, go to www.hullfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2019