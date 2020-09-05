Cretella, Margaret PetersonMargaret Peterson Cretella 92, of East Haven passed away August 27, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Wife of the late Stephen A. Cretella. Mother of Stephen K. Cretella and his wife Deborah of East Haven. She was born in Superior, Wisconsin on September 30, 1927 a daughter of the late Oscar and Beatrice D"Aoust Peterson. She was predeceased by a sister Joyce Locke. Prior to her retirement, Margaret worked for Equifax in Rocky Hill for over 15 years.Services and burial are private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Margaret's guest book online at