Margaret Popel
1927 - 2020
POPEL, MARGARET
Margaret A Popel, age 93, of Milford entered into rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Jarry Popel (July. 17, 2020) for nearly 63 years. Born February 22, 1927, a daughter of the late Antonio and Lucia Santacroce Negri and was the sixth of seven children.
Margaret was last employed by Austin Philips in New Haven. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy and being known as the Candy Lady on the frequent bus trips to Foxwoods.
She is survived by beloved and devoted nieces and nephews, Mary L. Marlin, Joseph Onofrio, Marshall Onofrio, Lucy LaPointe, Susan Cirillo, Carolyn Hartten, Anthony Peter Negri, Madelyn Danner, Ralph Negri, Paul Daugherty Jr., and Michael Daugherty. She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her sisters, Assunta (Madelyn) (Louis) Mangine, Alphonsina (Frances) (Joseph) Onofrio, and Anna (Paul) Daugherty; brothers Joseph (Alyce) Negri, Rinaldo (Lee) (Mildred) Negri, and Orlando (Rocky) (Patricia) Negri.
There will be no calling hours, however family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10th in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven, CT. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. The Celentano Funeral Home, New Haven is handling her arrangements.
www.celentanofuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
