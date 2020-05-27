Margaret Robinson
Robinson, Margaret
Margaret (Peggy) Robinson, 54, suddenly passed on from this life on May 5, 2020 to be with the Lord. She left behind a husband of 32 years, Kevin, two children, Donald, 29 and Mark, 26 (Nichole), and three grandchildren, Lilly, Ryder, and Roman. She also left her father, James Gibbons, as well as two sisters, Katherine Gibbons of Phoenix, AZ and Gail Gordon of Buffalo, NY. She was predeceased by her mother, Catherine Gibbons.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2020.
