Donnell, Margaret Rosalie Grosek

May 19, 1924-March 11, 2019.

Loving wife, beloved mother of nine, cherished grandmother of thirteen, devoted friend, and talented administrator. At the age of 94, she joined her loving husband Jack, her hard-working Polish mother and father, six brothers and sisters, and her many treasured friends in heaven. She is survived by her children and their spouses/partners: John Donnell, Beth and Larry Donnell-Kilmer, Brian and Huiping Donnell, Patrice Donnell and Robert Romagnoli, Robb Donnell, Drew Donnell, Steve Donnell, Meg and Tim Howard, Gregg Donnell and Laurie Haynes.

After winning Jack's heart with her beautiful smile and sense of humor, Marge dedicated much of her adult life raising and caring for her large and boisterous family of eleven, in their home on Briarcliff Rd. in Hamden, CT. With her quick, curious mind, she somehow found time to garden, cook, bake, knit, sew, make furniture, volunteer in many charitable and spiritual organizations, cultivate a wide circle of dear friends, pray, savor chocolate, and continuously read many cherished books. While raising her family, she also worked at Yale University, and eventually became the Head of the Financial Aid Dept. in the Graduate School of Management. In later years, Marge and Jack moved to Boston to be close to their daughters and their families. More recently she moved into Springhouse Assisted Living, where she was actively involved and loved. She will be deeply missed, but her radiant, kind, compassionate sparkling spirit will live on in all who knew her.

There will be a memorial service in Boston, MA and an internment in Hamden, CT in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Shriners Hospital in Tampa, FL.