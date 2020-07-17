Margaret Sbabo

SBABO, MARGARET
Margaret Laydon Sbabo, 87, loving wife of Donald Sbabo, passed away on March 17, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden (masks and social distancing strictly requested) and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in the North Haven Center Cemetery. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com