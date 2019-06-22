Schlegel, Margaret "Peggy"

Margaret "Peggy" (Killeen) Schlegel, 90, of East Haven passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She died as she lived, with music, laughter, chocolate, poetry and so much love.

Peg is survived by her nine children and their families: Dr. Mary Schlegel of Carrboro, NC; Kate See (Peter) of Rutland, VT; Annie Kyrkostas (Theo) of Sea Cliff, NY; Margaret O'Keefe (Eric Schierholz) of New Haven; Charlie Schlegel (Paula) of Wheeling, WV; Clare Joyner (Dale) of Hamden; Liz Schlegel (Tom Stevens) of Waterbury, VT; John Schlegel (Heather) of New Haven and Thomas Schlegel (Debbie) of Woodbridge. She had the gift of building strong relationships, and made sure that each of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, daughters and sons-in-law – and so many more people – knew that they were deeply special to her.

Grandma Peg was blessed with sixteen grandchildren: Eli, Patrick (Jana Whaley) and Jim See; Samatha Mills (Billy) and Calvin Kyrkostas (Isabella Gambuto); Conor and Abigail O'Keefe; Killeen, Maggie and Stephen Schlegel; Kate, Augie and Cormac Stevens; Olivia, Anna and Joe Schlegel; and one great-granddaughter, Nellie Day Mills. They, along with her many nieces and nephews and godchildren, will all miss her dearly.

She was born and raised in Fair Haven, the daughter of Jack and Katherine (Glennon) Killeen. At St. Francis School, she was a dedicated and award-winning member of the Drum and Bugle Corps; she maintained her passionate commitment to the drum corps through her years at Hillhouse High School and beyond. Following graduation from Hillhouse, she trained at the St. Agnes School of Nursing, and then worked as a baby nurse, taking tender care of mothers and their newborns. Throughout her life, she treasured time with babies and children of all ages and stages, and taught us all that first and foremost, babies are to love.

She married Charles A. Schlegel on August 28, 1954, and together they built a life overflowing with friends, family, church and community. They raised nine children, opening their home to all for parties and celebrations over their 62 years of marriage. Peg was always ready to feed a crowd, have a long talk over the kitchen table, sneak a grandkid down candy alley, take a dip in the backyard pool or spend an evening singing. She made friends with everyone who crossed her path, from the bagger at the grocery store to the letter carrier to the assorted canines that tagged along with family members. For the past 65 years, she made her church home at St. Vincent de Paul in East Haven, and was a volunteer for decades in church and local groups, including St. Vincent's RCIA group, Shoreline VNA, FISH of Greater New Haven and many more.

Peg had a deep and sure faith in the Lord and it sustained her in the years after her beloved Charles died. She will be warmly welcomed in heaven by her parents, her beloved sister and brother-in-law Liz and Dick Lederer, her brothers, Rev. John J. Killeen and Rev. Bernard D. Killeen, her much-loved sisters-in-law Jean Hennessey and Peggy McCoy, her dear son-in-law Bob Bensing and the many other friends and relatives who went before her.

Peg taught us so much – welcome everyone, make sure they are fed, sing loudly and often, never limit butter or chocolate, read all the time, laugh together, and always – pray without ceasing. Amen.

Family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Avenue, East Haven. Funeral procession will leave the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27 at 9:40 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 80 Taylor Avenue, East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register from June 23 to June 25, 2019