Margaret Simmons

Simmons, Margaret
Margaret (Flynn) Simmons, of North Haven, passed away at home on July 29, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Donald J. and Elsie M. Flynn. She leaves a sister, Barbara Flynn of Allentown, PA, and a brother, Donald J. Flynn of North Haven. She is survived by four nephews; Jeffrey Liedke, Michael Liedke, Joshua Liedke, and Christian Liedke, all of Allentown, PA, and two nieces; Kelly (Jarrett) Rowoldt of Dublin, OH and Keri (Tom) Coleman of Galena, OH. She is also survived by two great-nephews and two great-nieces in PA.
Margie attended Central Connecticut State University and received B.S. and M.S. degrees in Education. She was a teacher in the Milford Public School system for over 35 years. After her retirement, she taught reading and language arts at St. Francis School in New Haven. In 2013, she received the St. Joseph Medal from the Archdiocese of Hartford for her volunteer work at St. Francis of Assisi Church in New Haven.
There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Margie's life at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish-St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave., North Haven on Monday, August 3rd at 12:00 p.m. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, Hamden. To send condolences to Margie's family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com
.