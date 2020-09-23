Slocum, Margaret "Peg"
Margaret "Peg" (Fleming) Slocum, 82, passed peacefully at her home in Wallingford on Monday, September 21, 2020. Peg was born at St. Raphael Hospital in New Haven on September 29, 1937, a daughter of the late James and Anne Fleming. Peg received her Registered Nursing degree from St. Raphael's Nursing School in 1958 and kept her license current until her death. She spent most of her professional career working 3rd shift as a nursing supervisor at Brook Hollow Health Care Center in Wallingford. Peg was an avid Red Sox fan, and enjoyed watching games with her son-in-law, Dan. She loved a good party, casinos and attending Silver Sneakers exercise classes at the Wallingford YMCA. Peg touched everyone she met. While each person in her circle has a unique anecdote or story to share of their time with Peg, the common theme was always a good laugh. She adored the company of friends and family and held a special bond with her brother James. Peg is survived by her children, Michael Slocum and friend, Dorothy Lipton, James Slocum, John Slocum and wife, Angela, Tracey Slocum-Daddio and her husband, Dan; her brother, James Fleming and his wife, Martha; her sister-in-law, Patricia Fleming; her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Zachary, Joshua, Mikaeyla and Jaxson. She was predeceased by her brother, John "Kevin" Fleming.
True to form, Peg requested a Celebration of Life which cannot be appropriately or adequately honored at this time. Our glasses will toast in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Peg to the Connecticut Nurse's Foundation, 1224 Mill Street, Bldg. 4 East Berlin CT 06023 or online at ctnursesfoundation.org
Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.
