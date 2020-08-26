Slubowski, Margaret (Peg)
Margaret L. Slubowski (Peg) of Branford died peacefully at CT Hospice on Monday, August 24, 2020. She is the loving wife of Stanley A. Slubowski, Jr. of Branford and the mother of Stanley A. Slubowski III of Northford, John W. Slubowski (Dawn) of Plattsburg, NY, and Lisa A. Bahner (Paul) of Branford. She is the sister of Jim Atkinson of Branford. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Margaret was born in Derby on June 24, 1945, the daughter of William and Alice Plumb Atkinson. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was active with Quilts of Valor, Trinity Episcopal Church in Branford and volunteered at the Columbus House in New Haven.
A short graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28 at 11:00 AM at Beaverdale Memorial Park in New Haven, CT. All are welcome to attend. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford is in care of arrangements. Please see her online memorial at www.wsclancy.com
In lieu of flowers, it is the family's wish that all donations be made to CT Hospice in Branford or Trinity Episcopal Church in Branford.