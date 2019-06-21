Soule, Margaret

Margaret "Dee Dee" Soule, age 86, of West Haven, beloved wife of the late Gary Soule, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born in New Haven on December 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Lucy (Santinelli) Amendola. Margaret enjoyed a career as a manager at Showcase Cinemas in Orange. After her retirement, Margaret worked as a lunch aid at Pagel's Elementary School in West Haven. She loved all the children at the school and was most family oriented. Margaret's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved to shop and visit the casino. Margaret is survived by her children; Suzanne Montagna, Sandy Proto (Frank Palance), Vincent Napolitano, Tracy Amendola, Kelly (Brian) Molster, Curt Soule, sister; Lucille O'Connor, sixteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Gary, Margaret was predeceased by her son Alfred Napolitano, son-in-law Michael Montagna, great-grandson Colton Owens, and her siblings, Barbara Klimkowsky, Andrew, Nicholas, and Pasquale Amendola.

The hours for visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm during the visitation. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019