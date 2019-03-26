Symoens, Margaret

Margaret (Peggy) Hannigan Symoens, of West Haven, CT, devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died on March 22, 2019. Peggy was born on December 16, 1918 in Ballybofey, County Donegal, Ireland, the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Glackin) Hannigan. As a young girl, she moved with her parents and four sisters to New Haven, CT, where she later met her husband of 52 years, the late Joseph Symoens. Together they raised two daughters, Judith (William) McDermott of West Haven, CT and the late Barbara Ricciardi, of Redding, CT. Peggy worked at Sears for many years and was an active member of her community having served in the Mother's Club of Sacred Heart Academy, as a religious instructor at Our Lady of Victory Church, and a member of the Harborview Association. Peggy built her life around bringing her family together in times of joy and celebration and supporting her family in times of need. In addition to her daughter, Judith, Peggy is survived by grandchildren Lisa Bourget of Raleigh, NC, Karen (Jeremy) Stephens of Naples, FL, Michael (Kathy) Ricciardi of Wilmington, DE, Brian McDermott and Christopher McDermott both of West Haven, CT, and six great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Xavier, Isabella, Madeline, Joseph, and Alison. In addition to her husband, her parents, and daughter Barbara, Peggy was predeceased by her sisters Katherine Hannigan of New Haven, CT, Elizabeth Reid of West Haven, CT, Grace MacFarlane of Long Beach, CA, and Nora Beattie of North Haven, CT. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT is coordinating the funeral arrangements. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 300 Captain Thomas Boulevard, West Haven, CT. Friends are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be private. www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2019