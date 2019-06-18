|
Tucker , Margaret
Margaret Tucker passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. She was born January 6, 1937 to the late Ebb Blackman Sr. and Jessie Seaborn in Greenville, South Carolina. She was the co-owner of Harris and Tucker School. Margaret leaves to cherish her memories children Dennis, Wanda and Karen Tucker and Gwendolyn Robinson; brother Jesse Blackmon; sister Doris E. Blackmon along with a host of relatives who loved her deeply. A celebration of life will be held Thurs. June 20, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Mt. Zion -Seventh Day Adventist church, 64 Marlboro St., New Haven, CT 06514. Calling hours 4 p.m. until time of service. Interment June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Tucker family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 19, 2019