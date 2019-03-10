Watley, Margaret

Margaret Ann Watley, 93, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born October 19, 1925 in Watertown, TN to the late Willie and Walsie Seay. She received her education in the Nashville Public School System, a Bachelors of Science Degree from Tennessee State University and a Master of Arts Degree from the Teachers' College at Columbia University in New York City. She also did graduate work at Yale University and Southern Connecticut State University. Margaret Ann was employed by the Mississippi School System before coming to CT and becoming one of the first teachers of color. She taught kindergarten in the New Haven School System at Wexler/Winchester Schools for 30 years before retiring. Known as Auntie and Ms. Watley to many, she was a noble sister, aunt and mentor to many, and will be greatly missed by all. Margaret loved to read, travel, and loved to be with her family. Margaret is survived by her sister, Catherine Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Willie D. Seay; sisters, MaeLillian Patterson, Virginia Seay, and Dorothy Brown.

A celebration of her life will take place Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall St, Hamden, CT 06517. Friends may call Monday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Elm City Adult Club, NANBPWC, INC., P.O. Box 3673, Woodbridge, CT 06525, Attn: Margaret S. Watley Scholarship Fund.