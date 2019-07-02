New Haven Register Obituaries
Margery Ann Gordon Cordts


1932 - 2019
Margery Ann Gordon Cordts Obituary
Cordts, Margery Ann Gordon
Margery Ann Gordon Cordts, 87, longtime resident of North Guilford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Harry J. (Corky) Cordts, who predeceased her, sister of Janice G. Teft of Guilford, and mother of William (Jacqueline) Cordts of Boonville, NY, Pamela (David) DeMaio of North Guilford, and Laura Cordts (Shawn Seymour) of Potsdam, NY. She was the grandmother of Mark DeMaio (fiancé Stephanie Hynson) and James DeMaio (fiancé Brittney Tasto), and is also survived by great-grandchildren Anthony (Nicole) Makey, Samantha (John) Frey, and Jacob Makey, and a nephew, Gregory (Susan) Teft.
Marge was born in Guilford on March 13, 1932, daughter of the late W.E. Victor Gordon, and Ruth MacLagan Gordon. She was a 1950 graduate of Guilford High School and earned her Associate of Science Degree in Dental Hygiene from University of Bridgeport in 1952. After marrying Corky in 1953, they lived briefly in North Carolina while he was on active duty in the US Marine Corps, then returned to North Guilford where she lived until recently moving to Evergreen Woods in North Branford. Marge worked as a dental hygienist in New Haven, and later in the Guilford Schools, then later became the business manager for Corky's construction company, E.C. Griffiths, Inc.
Marge was a lifelong member and former Deacon of the North Guilford Congregational Church, and also volunteered for many years at the Guilford Outdoor Education Center and CT Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Woods and Smilow Cancer Center North Haven, for loving care of Marge during the past year.
Friends are invited to a memorial service on Tuesday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at the North Guilford Congregational Church, 159 Ledge Hill Rd., Guilford. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Guilford Food Bank, c/o Guilford Social Services, 263 Church Street, Guilford, CT 06437. Guilford, CT 06437. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church Street, Guilford. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 6, 2019
