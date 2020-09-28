1/1
Margo Wood Sweeney
Sweeney, Margo Wood
Margo Wood Sweeney, 85, wife of 63 years to the late Wilson F. Sweeney and formerly of Guilford, Branford, Clam Island and most recently West Hartford, passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, September 25, 2020 with her family by her side.
Margo was born on December 20, 1934 in Richmond, VA to the late A. Homer Wood and Margaret (Huggins) Canton. During her high school years at the Rhodes School in New York City, she was a professional model with the Powers Agency and was photographed by Gordon Willis. After high school, she went on to The College of William and Mary where she earned her Bachelor's degree. She started her career as a secretary to the Vice President of The New England Mutual Life Company in Boston. After moving to Connecticut, she was a secretary to the Vice President of Research at Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation in New Haven. Later she obtained her real estate license and worked for Mabel B. Seabury Associates. She eventually established her own company, The Pawson Company. While she lived in Guilford, she was an active volunteer and served on many boards: Guilford Chapter of the American Red Cross, Guilford Public Health Nurse Association, Guilford Friends of the Library, Visiting Home Makers of Guilford, Greater New Haven Planned Parenthood and Junior League of Greater New Haven.
Margo is survived by her two children, Heidi Sweeney and her husband Robert Hoyle of West Hartford and Hoyt Sweeney and his wife Karen of Old Saybrook; three grandchildren Peter, Liam and Grace; three sisters-in-law Brenda, Helen and Barbara; nieces Kathy, Ann and Nina and nephews Jamie, David, Fritz and Jim. Funeral services and burial will be private.

Published in Shoreline Times & The New Haven Register on Sep. 28, 2020.
September 28, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
