Kohorn, Margot

Margot Kohorn (nee Lytton) of Orange, Connecticut passed away on October 7, 2020. Born September 9, 1929 in London, UK to Morris and Pearl Lytton, Margot lived a rich life and was sunny and vivacious, deeply empathetic, a stranger to no-one, who loved her family deeply. She grew up in London UK, lived through WWII and danced with the Royal Ballet. She earned a degree in psychology from University College London and an advanced degree from the Tavistock Institute. The family immigrated to the United States where she worked as part of the leadership team and psychologist at the Follow Through Program/Bank Street program at West Hills School in New Haven and was affiliated with the Yale Child Study Center. She wrote Growing A School: A Battle for Excellence which describes the challenges faced and a call for a change in education in New Haven and the U.S. She served as the secretary for the Connecticut Academy of Arts and Sciences, read with a recording for the blind program, and was on the board of her local chapter of Home Haven. Margot never stopped providing love and joy to everyone she met, and she never stopped dancing. She leaves behind her beloved husband Ernest of 67 years, a brother, Bernard Lytton, two children, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren.



