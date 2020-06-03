Carboni, Marguerite (Marge)
Cherished Mom, Nana, Aunt, and friend Marguerite (Marge) Pelletier Carboni, formerly of North Haven, CT died peacefully on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 after a brief illness in Lincolnton, NC. Marguerite was born in New York City on June 28, 1931 to the late Alice Pelletier and the late John Cleary. In 1951 she wed the love of her life, Dante C. Carboni of North Haven. The couple were married for over 65 years before his death in 2016. Marguerite held a clerical position at Sikorsky Aircraft from 1950 – 1957. She later worked for the Town of North Haven for 16 years as a Secretary to several First Selectmen and served as a Constable and Notary Public. She was also highly active in the Girl Scouts, serving as a troop leader for many years in town. After she and her husband retired, they spent over 30 years camping at Hidden Acres Campground in Preston, CT where Marguerite often worked in the camp office. Marguerite was a member of the Mother Cabrini Society, the Montowese Women's Club, the League of Women Voters, and the St. Barnabas Women's Club. Marguerite led a long and rich life, filled with travels and adventures. She lived with her husband and daughter in Prestwick, Scotland in the late 1950's. She and her daughter also traveled around the world together in 1967, spending a month with her husband in Thailand during that trip. She did not only enjoy international travel but took many cross-country road trips with her family to California, Wyoming, Alabama, Florida, Vermont, Missouri, and North Carolina. In 2013, she and her daughter took a "girls' trip" to see Niagara Falls, which was a place she had always wanted to visit. Marguerite loved rooting for the Yankees; baking and decorating beautiful cakes; boating on Long Island Sound; hunting and fishing with her husband; crafting holiday ceramic pieces; playing bingo at the casinos in CT; knitting and crocheting; reading; listening to music; camping; visiting the Big E every year; and watching Criminal Minds. She once even hiked to the top of Sleeping Giant Park in heels! For the last three years, Marguerite was living with her daughter, Danette
Kennedy, in Denver, North Carolina. Besides her daughter, Marguerite is survived by her beloved grandson and his wife, Brian J. and Kerry Kennedy of West Haven, CT; her beloved granddaughter and her husband, Katherine E. and Milo Surdam of Denver, NC; and her four great-granddaughters - Mikka A. Surdam, Kaya E. Surdam, Molly G. Kennedy and Talia B. Surdam - who Nana loved so very much "for giving me great love and peace and truly being my blessings". Additionally, Marguerite is survived by 11 much loved nieces and nephews and too many dear friends to mention. Marguerite was predeceased by her two sons, Dante C. II and Dante C. III; her daughter Dawn Alison; her brother Douglas A. Law and his wife Darlene; her sister Beverly (Law) Comstock; her mother-in-law Emelia (Vitali) Carboni; her father-in-law Dante J. Carboni; her sister-in-law Diana (Carboni) Barone and her husband Ernest; her brother-in-law Daniel S. Carboni and his wife Antoinette; her sister-in-law Donna (Carboni) Falcone and her husband Carmen; her nephew Anthony Falcone; and her son-in-law James M. Kennedy. Marguerite would like to give a special thank you to her niece Diana D. Barone, whose care and assistance were such a great help to her and her family, particularly over the last few years. Also, more thanks go out to her Hidden Acres family, especially owners Priscilla and William Migliaccio and their children Ashley, Mandy, and Max; Sue Wybraniec; Debbie and Wayne Morse; and Paul and Teddi Albarella. She loved you all very much and treasured your compassion after Dan passed away.
The visiting hours will be Friday morning, June 5th from 8:30 to 10:00 directed in accordance with the CDC regulations at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 at the Center Cemetery, Elm Street, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 3, 2020.