Criscuolo, Marguerite "Margie"
Marguerite "Margie" Quido Criscuolo, 91, of East Haven, passed away peacefully in her home on November 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Margie was the beloved wife of the late Mark A. Criscuolo. She was born on April 28, 1928, in New Haven, CT to Christopher and Frances Quido. Margie was the loving mother of Marie Camille Fappiano (and the late David Fappiano) of East Haven, Paul C. Criscuolo (Maureen) of Branford and Mark J. Criscuolo (Cindy) of Franklin, TN. She was adored by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Rose Costanzo (Frank) of Hamden, Josephine Consolatore (Libby) of East Haven, many nieces, nephews and dear friend, Elvira Cretella of East Haven. She was predeceased by two babies, Mark and Mary, brother Frank Quido and sisters Rae Hartman, Mary Villano, Florence Anastasio, and Ann Sprague. Margie was an avid New York Yankees and UConn Basketball fan. She loved to read, swim and enjoyed many trips to the casino with her family. Her quiet nature and loving spirit will be missed by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St.
Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep, 7853 E. Arapahoe Court, Suite 2150, Centennial, CO 80112. Please visit Margie's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019