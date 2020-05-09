Danick, Marguerite
Marguerite (Marge, Sis) J. (Cammarano) Danick passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 following a brief illness. Marge was born on October 17, 1926 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Durso Cammarano. She is survived by her children, Paul Danick of East Haven, Peter Danick (Maureen) of Wallingford, her two grandsons, Charles (CJ) and Andrew, son-in-law, Craig Markleski and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles Henry Danick, her daughter, Camille Markleski, and her sister, Demetria (Mete) Johnson.
Marge worked at the Knights of Columbus before leaving to raise her family. She also worked in the East Haven school system as a lunch mother and for Weight Watchers International where she made many friends. Marge enjoyed cousins' lunch, holiday celebrations, knitting, cross stitching, reading, sweets, Cape Cod and Disney World trips, and especially, spending time with her family and many friends. Her family would like extend their sincerest gratitude to all of her caregivers over the past few years at Branford Hills Health Care Center.
The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. There will be no calling hours. A memorial services will be scheduled at a future date at the family's discretion. Please visit Marge's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com to sign her guest book and to check for any updates for her service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The East Haven Food Pantry, c/o Christ and The Epiphany Church, 39 Park Place, East Haven, CT 06512 or The Memorial Trust Fund, Branford Hills Health Care Center, 189 Alps Road, Branford, CT 06405.
Marguerite (Marge, Sis) J. (Cammarano) Danick passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 following a brief illness. Marge was born on October 17, 1926 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Durso Cammarano. She is survived by her children, Paul Danick of East Haven, Peter Danick (Maureen) of Wallingford, her two grandsons, Charles (CJ) and Andrew, son-in-law, Craig Markleski and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles Henry Danick, her daughter, Camille Markleski, and her sister, Demetria (Mete) Johnson.
Marge worked at the Knights of Columbus before leaving to raise her family. She also worked in the East Haven school system as a lunch mother and for Weight Watchers International where she made many friends. Marge enjoyed cousins' lunch, holiday celebrations, knitting, cross stitching, reading, sweets, Cape Cod and Disney World trips, and especially, spending time with her family and many friends. Her family would like extend their sincerest gratitude to all of her caregivers over the past few years at Branford Hills Health Care Center.
The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. There will be no calling hours. A memorial services will be scheduled at a future date at the family's discretion. Please visit Marge's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com to sign her guest book and to check for any updates for her service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The East Haven Food Pantry, c/o Christ and The Epiphany Church, 39 Park Place, East Haven, CT 06512 or The Memorial Trust Fund, Branford Hills Health Care Center, 189 Alps Road, Branford, CT 06405.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.