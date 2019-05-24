|
|
Ferrari, Marguerite
Marguerite Sauro Ferrari 93, of East Haven beloved wife of 63 years to Raymond Ferrari passed away on May 22, 2019 in Apple Rehab Laurel Woods. Loving mother of John (JoAnn) Gaudioso of Guilford and Scott Ferrari of East Haven. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of Shirley (Ken) Fontana of West Haven and the late Dolores Borkowski and James and John Sauro Jr., Marguerite was born in New Haven on June 18, 1925, daughter of the late John and Margaret Mastriani Sauro Sr.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery located in North Haven. Friends may call on TUESDAY from 5pm to 8pm. Sign Marguerite's guest book online at:
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from May 26 to May 27, 2019