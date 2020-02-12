|
|
Fiore, Marguerite
Marguerite Ann (Libero) Fiore, 65, of Melbourne, FL passed away on January 26, 2020. Born on December 11, 1954, she was the daughter of the late John and Margret Libero. Marguerite leaves behind her sons Matthew, Joshua and John Paul Fiore and her grandson Dominic Fiore. There will be a Funeral Mass held at St. Michael's Church in New Haven on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00, interment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020