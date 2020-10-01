Foster, Marguerite Hamilton

Marguerite Hamilton Foster, 86 passed away September 15, 2020 just shy of her 87th birthday. She was in Hospice Care at her home in Madison, CT where she wanted to be, with her husband David by her side.

Marguerite was born September 18, 1933 in Cape Vincent, New York to Norman and Florence Neilson Hamilton. She graduated from Jackman High School and attended Farmington State Teachers' College now known as University of Maine Farmington, earning a degree in elementary education.

She married David A. Foster of Augusta, ME in 1956 They had a beautiful daughter Maribeth to share their joy in their lovely home, welcoming all who entered.

Marguerite loved teaching and did so for 25 years. Her first teaching job was at the Brookside School, Norwalk, CT, then in Newtown at the Hawley Elementary School where she recognized as Teacher of the Year. She also taught at the Main Street School in Old Saybrook, CT. Her love of children and teaching kept her active as a substitute teacher even after her official retirement from the school system. She was commended by the Town of Clinton for her years of dedication and unwavering support to the educational needs of children.

Marguerite's passion to help people led her to work at Gilead House, Inc., caring and advocating for residents with mental health needs. She was a member of the Westbrook# 1784 Order of Elks and a parishioner at Saint Margaret's Catholic Parish.

Marguerite was always friendly and welcoming, and no one left her home feeling a stranger. She was generous to her friends and family, with her time, her smiles and her I love yous'. She enjoyed decorating her home inside and out, going to the theater, traveling to military events with David, visiting family in Maine and, Canada, often staying at the Foster Farm in Augusta, ME where her husband grew up.

Marguerite was predeceased by her daughter Maribeth in 2009, a brother William Hamilton, New Brunswick, Canada, two Sisters: Norma (Chookie) Sands (husband Harry) and Barbara Smith, Jackman, ME.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years David Foster, her brother-in-law Thomas and his wife Karen living in Augusta, ME, and many nieces and nephews.

David would like to thank Hospice and all the caregivers who were dedicated to her peace and comfort during her final days as well as friends that shared their time, words of comfort, support and encouragement during her illness.

It is Marguerite's wish that donations be made in her memory to the JACKMAN MOOSE RIVER HISTORICAL SOCIETY, P.O. BOX 875, JACKMAN, MAINE 04945 to help support the rehabilitation of a 100 year old building to house the history and artifacts of many curated items of Jackman's proud history.

Burial ceremony will be in the Spring of 2021 in Rest Haven Cemetery, Windsor, Maine.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store