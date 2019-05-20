Forsyth, Marguerite M.

Marguerite "Marge" M. Forsyth, age 95, of West Haven passed away at home, with her family at her side, on May 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Duncan Forsyth. Marge was born in New London, daughter of the late Manuel and Laurinda Abreu Gomez. She is survived by her children Duncan (Deidre) Forsyth of Farmington, Laurie (Richard) Cassella and David (Elizabeth) Forsyth all of West Haven, her grandchildren, Councilman at Large David (Elena), Jason (Allison) and Colin (Kate) Forsyth, Richard (Courtney), Robert (Crina Sanchioni) and Lisa Cassella, her great-grandchildren, Willa, Hazel and Tennessee, her siblings Gilbert Gomez of West Haven and Hilda Pereira of FL. She was predeceased by her brother Manuel Gomez and her sister Pauline Bailey. For over 40 years, Marge worked in the food services industries with the University of New Haven. She was an active parishioner with St. Paul Church and St. John XXIII Catholic Parish.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Parish in the Church of St. Louis at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or St. John XXIII Catholic Parish, 89 Bull Hill Ln., West Haven, CT 06516. For online condolences, please visit our website at

