New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Parish in the Church of St. Louis
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Forsyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite M. Forsyth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite M. Forsyth Obituary
Forsyth, Marguerite M.
Marguerite "Marge" M. Forsyth, age 95, of West Haven passed away at home, with her family at her side, on May 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Duncan Forsyth. Marge was born in New London, daughter of the late Manuel and Laurinda Abreu Gomez. She is survived by her children Duncan (Deidre) Forsyth of Farmington, Laurie (Richard) Cassella and David (Elizabeth) Forsyth all of West Haven, her grandchildren, Councilman at Large David (Elena), Jason (Allison) and Colin (Kate) Forsyth, Richard (Courtney), Robert (Crina Sanchioni) and Lisa Cassella, her great-grandchildren, Willa, Hazel and Tennessee, her siblings Gilbert Gomez of West Haven and Hilda Pereira of FL. She was predeceased by her brother Manuel Gomez and her sister Pauline Bailey. For over 40 years, Marge worked in the food services industries with the University of New Haven. She was an active parishioner with St. Paul Church and St. John XXIII Catholic Parish.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Parish in the Church of St. Louis at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or St. John XXIII Catholic Parish, 89 Bull Hill Ln., West Haven, CT 06516. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now