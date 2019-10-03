|
|
Giavanti, Marguerite O.
Born in New Haven, Connecticut, September 29, 1924 to Dominic and Matilda Orsini. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph V. Giavanti in 2005. She is survived by children Carl J. Giavanti (Kate) of Portland, Ore. and Margaret Giavanti (Dave) Gansen of Long Beach, Calif.
Marguerite "Peg" Giavanti was a proud mother and loyal friend. She graduated from Hill House High, in New Haven in 1942 and took college courses in business admin. As administrator of St. Lawrence grammar school in West Haven, CT, Peg presided over unruly children including her own, for over 15 years until her retirement.
She was active in her local churches, whether in West Haven, CT or Ft. Myers, FL where she and husband Joe moved in the 1980's. Peg was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church the Council of Catholic Women, and she volunteered at Florida Rep Theatre in Ft. Myers. In 1993, her husband "Joe" and Peg were honored by the Del Tura residential community as "Couple of The Year" for their support, as well as Italian food cooking for community potluck events.
Peg loved to cook, dance and entertain, enjoyed big band era music such as Count Basie, Jimmy Dorsey and Frank Sinatra, and was an avid tennis player and tap dancer. Later in life, she was a dedicated puzzle doer.
Funeral Mass will be held November 11, 2019 11am at St. Therese Catholic Church in N. Ft. Myers. Visitation is one hour prior to service.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019