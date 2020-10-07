1/1
Marguerite "Marge" Pellegrino
Pellegrino, Marguerite "Marge"
Marguerite "Marge" Calandrella Pellegrino of Hamden died peacefully at home on October 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Harold Anthony Pellegrino. Marge was born in New Haven on February 10, 1918. She was the loving mother of Joyce Pellegrino and the late Lydia Rose Pellegrino. Sister of the late Mary, Helen, Anna, Georgianna, Virginia, Rita and Fred.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at all services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Olivia Pellegrino Scholarship c/o Sacred Heart Academy, 265 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Marge's arrangements.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
