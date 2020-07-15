Boughton, Maria A.Maria A. Maddaloni Boughton, 47, of Branson, MO formerly of New Haven beloved wife of Marty Boughton passed away on July 1, 2020 at her home. Loving mother of Chloe Boughton. Sister of Cathy Maddaloni and Angelo Maddaloni both of New Haven. Maria was born in New Haven on August 7, 1972 daughter of Vincenza Melillo Maddaloni of New Haven and the late Antonio Maddaloni. Maria was a graduate of St. Francis, Eli Whitney and Endicott College in Massachusetts with a Masters Degree. Maria has dedicated her life, caring and working in the childcare profession. She met her husband Marty in 2010 and married in December 2012. She was a member of VICA and spent many years at Camp Laurel in Lebanon, CT. She is the niece of Italo Maddaloni of South Carolina and Antonio Melillo, Gina Parente and Liberato Melillo all of Italy and the late Victorio Melillo. Also survived by many friends from all different states and countries. Granddaughter of the late Angelo and Maria Maddaloni and Guiseppe and Almelinda Melillo.Relatives and friends are invited to A Memorial Mass on SATURDAY afternoon in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in St. Francis Church at 4 p.m. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Local arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign Maria's guest book online at