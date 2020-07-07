1/1
Maria A. Rogener
Rogener, Maria A.
Maria A. Rogener, age 66 of Branford passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at CT Hospice. She was born in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late John A. Sr. and Mary Campanaro Rogener. Maria is survived by her loving companion Rocco Perfetto of Milford, her siblings John A. (Michele) Rogener Jr. of NJ and Margaret M. (Kevin) Murphy of FL, her nieces and nephews, Kevin, Brian and Michael Murphy, John A. (Lauren) Rogener III, Elizabeth (Patrick) Gill and Mary Kate (Christopher) DeWitt and her great-niece and nephews, Nolan, Colin, Liam, Sophia and Cory. For many years Maria owned and operated a Canteen Truck in the Shelton area. She was also employed at Ion Bank, formerly CPM Insurance, and worked part-time at Hallock's Appliance.
Family and friends may gather on Friday July 10, 2020 at St. Agnes Church, Precious Blood Parish for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Due current conditions, Covid-19 protocol, social distancing will be required and face masks will be worn. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church, Precious Blood Parish
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
July 7, 2020
To The Perfetto and Rogener Family - Very sorry of Maria's passing! She was a nice person and always dressed fashionable. I knew Maria from a boutique in Hamden years ago. May she rest in peace!
DONNA L FRANDY
