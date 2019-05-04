Crisafi, Maria Balestrieri

Maria Balestrieri Crisafi, 95, of West Haven passed away May 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Anthony F. Crisafi, Sr. Loving mother of Paula (Ralph) Cocco of Sterling, VA, Lydia (Alan) Brown and Angela Crisafi Domschine and Mario (Lisa Carfora) Crisafi all of West Haven, Anthony F. (Deborah) Crisafi, Jr. of Milford and Sandra Crisafi Carmena of Baton Rouge, LA. Maria was born in Salerno, Italy on December 12 ,1923, a daughter of the late Alfonso and Louisa Capuano Balestrieri. She is also survived by a sister, Guiseppina Balestrieri of Salerno, Italy and a brother Aniello (Maria) Balestrieri of Jersey City, NJ. She was predeceased by sisters, Tina and Anna Balestrieri and brothers, Salvatore, Ciro and Matteo Balestrieri. She is also survived by 13 cherished grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Prior to her retirement, Maria worked for the former Esther's Clothing in Milford. She found great pleasure in the simple things: cooking, knitting and reading her bible, but the true joy of her life was her family and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian burial Tuesday morning at 11:00 in Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Milford. There will be NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38103 or at . Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Maria's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019