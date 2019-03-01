De Nicola, Maria Casella

Maria Casella De Nicola, 85, of Woods Edge Housing, Pool Road, North Haven for many years, formerly of Hamden passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Michele De Nicola. Maria was born in Caserta, Italy on June 29, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Elisa Natale Casella. Mother of Joseph De Nicola, Gaetano De Nicola (Mary Ann), Antonio De Nicola (Antonietta), Mena Argentari (Giuseppe) and Elisa Bernardo (Vincent). Grandmother of Giovanni Argentari & Mariella Monico, Stefania Di Stefano & Michael De Nicola, Michele De Nicola, Maria Matteo & Antonio De Nicola, Alfredo Bernardo, Michael Bernardo and Rosanna Mastrianno, Vanessa Girgenti, Francine De Nicola and David De Nicola. Great-Grandmother of Giuliana, Michela, Vincenzo, Adriana, Giuseppe, Gianna, Vincent and Andrew. Sister of Ercole Casella (Giuseppina) of North Haven, the late Emilia Casella Maione, Alessandro Casella and Angelo Casella all in Italy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews all in Italy and two nephews Gaetano and Nicola Casella of North Haven; her caregiver Carolina DeFerrari who was her best friend and treated Maria like a grandmother. Maria was devoted to her family whom she loved unconditionally, she will truly be missed.

The visiting hours will be Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum.