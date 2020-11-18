1/1
Maria Ciresi
1927 - 2020
Ciresi, Maria
Maria (Marie) Mennone Ciresi, 93, wife of the late Salvatore (Todd) Ciresi, passed away on November 9, 2020 at Hamden Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She is survived by four daughters: Anna Ciresi and Rose Mary (John) Massari of Hamden, CT; Joanne (Kevin) Barrett of Weston, FL; and Rita Ciresi of Wesley Chapel, FL; grandchildren Peter (Esther) Massari, Dylan (Stephanie Coyle) Barrett, Alana Barrett, and Dr. Celeste (Christian Detisch) Lipkes; great-grandchild Mathias Massari; brother Albert Mennone, and sister Anita (James) Hillman.
She was predeceased by grandson Todd Massari, son-in-law Jeff Lipkes; brothers Angelo, Michael, and Paul Mennone; and sisters Rose Pizzuti, Lauretta Feldman, and Dolores Ann Mennone.
Maria was born in 1927 in New Haven, CT, the oldest daughter of Michael and Mary Mennone. She trained as a registered nurse at Grace New Haven Hospital, serving as an Army nurse lieutenant stateside during the Korean War. She established and led a Girl Scout Troop, was a charter member of the Greater New Haven Community Chorus where she sang alto for over 50 years, and participated in the St. Ann's Church Young at Heart Club.
Marie was a loving mother and grandmother, a caretaker, a leader of girls, a person who melded her voice harmoniously with others to add joy and song to the world, and a faithful servant of the lord.
Her family expresses thanks to the Clelian Center and Sister Anne Virginie Grimes Center. Special thanks to Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and Optum Health for their loving and conscientious care. Her family has established a fund so that residents of Hamden Health can enjoy musical programs in the future. Donations may be sent in the form of checks only to Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Attn: Recreation Dept./Music Donations, 1270 Sherman Ln., Hamden, CT 06514, reference the name Marie Ciresi.
Private graveside services with full military honors will be held in St. Lawrence Cemetery on Saturday. The Celentano Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be offered at
www.celentanofuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 18, 2020.
