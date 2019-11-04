Home

Maria (Pagliacci) Corsi

Maria (Pagliacci) Corsi Obituary
Corsi (Pagliacci), Maria
Maria Corsi (Pagliacci) 73, passed away on October 23, 2019. Maria was born in Morolo, Italy, on February 22, 1946. She was predeceased by her parents Armando and Rina Pagliacci, and her husband Alberto Corsi. They were married for 33 wonderful years and blessed with 3 children. She is survived by her son Alberto Corsi, Jr., and daughters Rina and Oriana, their cherished spouses and 6 beautiful grandchildren. As well as her brother Giovani and sister Ivana Pagliacci. She will lovingly be remembered at St. Lawrence Cemetery mausoleum November 8th, 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2019
