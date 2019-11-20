|
Salvatore, Maria DeAngelis
Maria DeAngelis Salvatore, 94, of Hamden, died Nov. 20, 2019 at the Nathaniel Witherell Home, Greenwich, after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Giovanni Salvatore. Maria was born in Bussi, Italy, Oct. 29, 1925, the daughter of the late Pietro and Cecilia Bucci DeAngelis and resided in Hamden for most of her life. She was a seamstress for several area companies and a former member of the St. Ann's Young at Heart Club. She is survived by her sons, Luciano (Carla) Salvatore of NJ and Alberto (Karen) Salvatore of MA, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sensitiva Senese, Genoeffa Rossi, Flora DeAngelis, Venanzio DeAngelis and Armelia Trafficante. Funeral Saturday at 9:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church (Christ Bread of Life Parish) at 10 o'clock. Entombment in the Garden Mausoleum in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019