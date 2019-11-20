New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church (Christ Bread of Life Parish)
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Salvatore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria DeAngelis Salvatore


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria DeAngelis Salvatore Obituary
Salvatore, Maria DeAngelis
Maria DeAngelis Salvatore, 94, of Hamden, died Nov. 20, 2019 at the Nathaniel Witherell Home, Greenwich, after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Giovanni Salvatore. Maria was born in Bussi, Italy, Oct. 29, 1925, the daughter of the late Pietro and Cecilia Bucci DeAngelis and resided in Hamden for most of her life. She was a seamstress for several area companies and a former member of the St. Ann's Young at Heart Club. She is survived by her sons, Luciano (Carla) Salvatore of NJ and Alberto (Karen) Salvatore of MA, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sensitiva Senese, Genoeffa Rossi, Flora DeAngelis, Venanzio DeAngelis and Armelia Trafficante. Funeral Saturday at 9:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church (Christ Bread of Life Parish) at 10 o'clock. Entombment in the Garden Mausoleum in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -