Diotaiuto, Maria Grace "Grace
Maria Grace "Grace" Penna Diotaiuto, of North Branford passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family October 2, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital - St. Raphael Campus after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Andrew Diotaiuto. Born in New Haven on April 20, 1923, daughter of the late Andrew and Angelina DiMartino Penna, Grace was known for her smile and sense of humor. Her yearly birthday calls to her family singing Happy Birthday will be greatly missed. She is the loving mother of Andrew (Rosanne) Diotaiuto, David Dio, and Mary Donna Diotaiuto. Sister of Anna Ferraro, Josephine Stevens, and the late Mary Longobardi, and Carmelina, Anthony "Dunie," Pasquale, Antonio, Frank, and Andrew Penna. Grandmother of Gloriann (Matt) Longobardi, Andrew (Joanne) Diotaiuto, and Maria Grace (Dennis) Tondalo. Great-grandmother of Anthony (Daniela), Joseph, and Nicholas Tondalo, Matthew and Madison Longobardi and Melissa and Andrew Diotaiuto. To know Grace was to love her. Grace's family would like to share their special thanks to her caregiver and friend Lucy Vitelli.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning at 9:30 in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd. in East Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. Masks and Social distancing are required. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Please omit flowers and consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108.
