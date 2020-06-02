Marsh, Maria E.
Marie E. Marsh of Guilford died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Hospital of St. Raphael Campus of YNHH. Marie was born in Springfield, MA December 12, 1944, daughter of the late Fred and Sophie Marcyoniak Farley. She worked as a secretary for Echlin Manufacturing in Branford for 33 years until her retirement. She was a proud member of the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department and served as an EMT for the North Guilford Rescue squad for 8 years. She was also a foster parent for many years. Marie is survived by her sons, Dan (Gail) Marsh, Brian (Joann) Marsh and Dennis (Susan) Marsh, her grandchildren, Tyler, Alexandra, Nicole, Emma, Nathan and Eliza Marsh. She was predeceased by her brothers, David and Frank Farley.
Funeral services are private at the convenience of her family. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 2, 2020.