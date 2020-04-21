|
Fiore, Maria
Maria Fiore of Hamden and formerly of New Haven, passed away on April 20, 2020 at Saint Mary's hospital in Waterbury. Maria was born on August 3, 1959 in New Haven, CT to the late Angelo Alessandro Fiore and Delia Zarra Fiore. A retired school teacher and language tutor, Maria leaves behind a brother Rocco Fiore and sister-in-law, Heather Fiore who became such a wonderful friend and companion to Maria. She is also survived by a very loving and supportive extended family of dozens of aunts, uncles and cousins both in the United States and Italy. Maria spoke 6 languages fluently and this talent was put to good use in both of her careers. Maria spent the first part of her work life at Masten Wright International in North Haven, and the latter half as a language teacher at Sacred Heart Academy and Wilbur Cross. Maria was a fearless student advocate particularly for the ostracized and underserved. Always doing for others before helping herself, Maria's mission was to create circumstances that allowed " underdogs" to succeed. Maria did her undergraduate work at Providence College where she spent junior year abroad in Fribourg Switzerland. She received her Master's and 6th year degree at SCSU. Since childhood languages were her passion. She dove deeply into her craft earning the highest praise from native speakers of Italian, Spanish, French or German who were convinced that either of these were Maria's first language. Leafing through old post cards from Maria we see pictures of the Eiffel Tower at sunset, French Farmer's Markets, Lake Como in Lombardy, an English Rugby match, and stacks and stacks of others. These pictures were from the nearly 100 long distance trips Maria enjoyed before she became ill. Always on the move she would sometimes surprise us with a phone call from thousands of miles away. Some outstanding last minute deal had come up that she couldn't pass up. Whether it be for vacationing or True Travel, Maria could offer many valuable insights to those curious about her adventures. Maria knew details of cities and towns across the globe ordinarily reserved for the inner circle of those locales. This made her a sought after advisor whenever someone who knew her was planning a trip Anyone who had the honor to be a proxy for Maria would know that one of her final wishes would be for us to express this: The Fiore's and Zarra's collectively condemn those who have made or failed to make any decisions which led to Covid 19 being so widespread.
Private services and burial were held in St. Bridget's Cemetery in Cheshire. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Way of Greater New Haven, 370 James Street #403 New Haven, CT 06513.(uwgnh.org). MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2020