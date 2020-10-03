1/1
Maria Grace "Grace Diotaiuto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diotaiuto, Maria Grace "Grace
Maria Grace "Grace" Penna Diotaiuto, of North Branford passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family October 2, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital - St. Raphael Campus after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Andrew Diotaiuto. Born in New Haven on April 20, 1923, daughter of the late Andrew and Angelina DiMartino Penna, Grace was known for her smile and sense of humor. Her yearly birthday calls to her family singing Happy Birthday will be greatly missed. She is the loving mother of Andrew (Rosanne) Diotaiuto, David Dio, and Mary Donna Diotaiuto. Sister of Anna Ferraro, Josephine Stevens, and the late Mary Longobardi, and Carmelina, Anthony "Dunie," Pasquale, Antonio, Frank, and Andrew Penna. Grandmother of Gloriann (Matt) Longobardi, Andrew (Joanne) Diotaiuto, and Maria Grace (Dennis) Tondalo. Great-grandmother of Anthony (Daniela), Joseph, and Nicholas Tondalo, Matthew and Madison Longobardi and Melissa and Andrew Diotaiuto. To know Grace was to love her. Grace's family would like to share their special thanks to her caregiver and friend Lucy Vitelli.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning at 9:30 in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd. in East Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. Masks and Social distancing are required. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Please omit flowers and consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. Share a memory and sign Grace's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved