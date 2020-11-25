AUDI, MARIA GRAZIAMaria Grazia DeCrescenzo Audi, 89, of North Haven, formerly of Hamden, left this world peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 67 years to Vincenzo Audi. Maria was born in San Giovanni e Paolo, Italy on January 21, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Raffaele and Gilda Borino DeCrescenzo. She had worked as a cook for Michelangelo's Restaurant, West Haven for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. Food was love for Maria, anyone walking in the door for a visit was greeted with an espresso, bicchierino, cookies, food and conversation. She loved to sing, especially when her husband Vincenzo would play the clarinet she would sing with exuberant joy and energy. She was loved dearly by her entire family, friends, and complete strangers. Most of all her life was devoted to God and her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Giuseppina (Franco) Giardina, Gina (Tom) Audi, Antonietta DeNicola, Liliana (Dwayne) Dougan, and Massimo (Sandy) Audi. Grandmother of Antonio (AnnaMaria), Enzo, Patrizia (Frank), Armando, Michael (Meaghan), Maria (Mike), Antonio (Jelisa), Matthew, Anita, Tessa, Mason and Sophia. Great-grandmother of Sabrina, Antonio, Gabriella, Olivia, Giuliana, Michaela and Vincenzo.The visiting hours will be Saturday morning, Nov. 28th from 10:30 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Mass of Christian burial will follow in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 12 Noon. Entombment will be privately held in the All Saints Mausoleum. (masks and social distancing are always required for all services) www.northhavenfuneral.com