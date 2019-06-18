|
Ianniello, Maria
Maria De Gregorio Ianniello, 90, longtime resident of East Haven passed away on June 16th; loving wife of the late Frank Ianniello; daughter of the late Pietro and Emmanuella DeGregorio. She leaves beloved daughters Rae Ann Ianniello (Kevin) and Nancy Prosco (Howard), sons Frank and Joseph Ianniello, 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Antoinette Mangler and Louise Pagliuca, brothers Michael (Rachel) and Henry (Jeannette) DeGregorio; predeceased by sister Anna Nowak and brothers Frank, Joseph and Nicholas DeGregorio. Maria was the strong matriarch of our family. She will be forever remembered in our hearts.
Family and friends may call at the MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., Thursday, June 20th from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Vincent de Paul Church at 11 a.m. Interment in East Lawn Cemetery. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from June 19 to June 20, 2019