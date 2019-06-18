New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Ianniello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Ianniello

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Ianniello Obituary
Ianniello, Maria
Maria De Gregorio Ianniello, 90, longtime resident of East Haven passed away on June 16th; loving wife of the late Frank Ianniello; daughter of the late Pietro and Emmanuella DeGregorio. She leaves beloved daughters Rae Ann Ianniello (Kevin) and Nancy Prosco (Howard), sons Frank and Joseph Ianniello, 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Antoinette Mangler and Louise Pagliuca, brothers Michael (Rachel) and Henry (Jeannette) DeGregorio; predeceased by sister Anna Nowak and brothers Frank, Joseph and Nicholas DeGregorio. Maria was the strong matriarch of our family. She will be forever remembered in our hearts.
Family and friends may call at the MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., Thursday, June 20th from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Vincent de Paul Church at 11 a.m. Interment in East Lawn Cemetery. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now