Conte, Maria Malagisi
Maria Malagisi Conte, 91, of West Haven passed away August 26, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Alessandro Conte. Beloved mother of Rose (Fernando "Fred") D'Angelo of Orange, Vincent Conte and Mary Rocco both of West Haven. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Melissa Rocco, Sandra and John D'Angelo, Alexis Conte and the late Joseph D'Angelo. Caring great-grandmother of Xavier, Marissa and Adrian D'Angelo and David Stuart. Loving sister of Pia Pugliese of Montreal, Canada and the late Filomena Corente, Francesca Adipietro, Biagio and Franco Malagisi. Maria was born in Minturno, Province of Latina, Italy on January 2, 1929 a daughter of the late Salvatore and Giuseppina Pensiero Malagisi. Prior to her retirement Maria worked for the former Parametrics in Orange.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Thursday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. John XXIII Parish at St. Louis Church at 11:00. Entombment will follow in Mount St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Friends may call THURSDAY MORNING from 9:00-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eternal World Television Network at www.ewtn.com
