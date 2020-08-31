1/1
Maria Malagisi Conte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conte, Maria Malagisi
Maria Malagisi Conte, 91, of West Haven passed away August 26, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Alessandro Conte. Beloved mother of Rose (Fernando "Fred") D'Angelo of Orange, Vincent Conte and Mary Rocco both of West Haven. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Melissa Rocco, Sandra and John D'Angelo, Alexis Conte and the late Joseph D'Angelo. Caring great-grandmother of Xavier, Marissa and Adrian D'Angelo and David Stuart. Loving sister of Pia Pugliese of Montreal, Canada and the late Filomena Corente, Francesca Adipietro, Biagio and Franco Malagisi. Maria was born in Minturno, Province of Latina, Italy on January 2, 1929 a daughter of the late Salvatore and Giuseppina Pensiero Malagisi. Prior to her retirement Maria worked for the former Parametrics in Orange.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Thursday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. John XXIII Parish at St. Louis Church at 11:00. Entombment will follow in Mount St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Friends may call THURSDAY MORNING from 9:00-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eternal World Television Network at www.ewtn.com. Sign Maria's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved