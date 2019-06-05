Quiroz, Maria

Maria Quiroz, age 81, entered into rest on June 1, 2019 in Quito Ecuador. She is the beloved wife of Jorge Quiroz. Maria was born in El Corazon, Ecuador on March 14, 1938, daughter of the late Juan and Mariana Herrera and was a Derby resident for most of her life. She enjoyed walking on the beach, singing, dancing and cooking. Maria was a very happy lady and cherished being with her family. She is the beloved mother of Carlos Herrera, Jorge A. Quiroz, Santiago Quiroz, Patricia Quiroz-Richitelli and John Quiroz, sister of Gonzalo, Blanca, Piedad and Hilda. Maria is the loving grandmother of Melissa, Jenna, Cole, Giana and Robbie and great-grandmother of Anthony, Jr., as well as the aunt to several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Saturday from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at St. Jude Church, 71 Pleasant View Rd., Derby. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. Her burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby is entrusted with her arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on June 6, 2019