New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Gateway Christian Fellowship
129 Bull Hill Lane
West Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria R. Jones


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria R. Jones Obituary
Jones, Maria R.
Maria R. Jones, age 61, a lifelong Milford resident, she went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Hospital of St. Raphael's. She was born on October 2, 1958 to the late John and Winifred Kohlfuss Petro. A self-employed businesswomen, in spite of her illness, Maria never let it stop her from ministering the love of God, His grace, and Salvation to women who were broken or in need. She was a virtuous woman, stead fast friend, dedicated wife and mother. Survived by her loving husband Andrew Jones of 29 years who sang to her both on their wedding day and as she took her last breath. Till death do us part my love. Children: Bill Hanks III, Billie Jo Anderson, Tasha and Will, sister Angela Petro, brother-in-law Vance Hudson and his wife Lois and sister-in-law Deborah McLemore and her Husband Rasheed and loving nieces and nephews. Calling hours are Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 10 a.m. in the Gateway Christian Fellowship, 129 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven, CT. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -