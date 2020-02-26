|
Jones, Maria R.
Maria R. Jones, age 61, a lifelong Milford resident, she went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Hospital of St. Raphael's. She was born on October 2, 1958 to the late John and Winifred Kohlfuss Petro. A self-employed businesswomen, in spite of her illness, Maria never let it stop her from ministering the love of God, His grace, and Salvation to women who were broken or in need. She was a virtuous woman, stead fast friend, dedicated wife and mother. Survived by her loving husband Andrew Jones of 29 years who sang to her both on their wedding day and as she took her last breath. Till death do us part my love. Children: Bill Hanks III, Billie Jo Anderson, Tasha and Will, sister Angela Petro, brother-in-law Vance Hudson and his wife Lois and sister-in-law Deborah McLemore and her Husband Rasheed and loving nieces and nephews. Calling hours are Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 10 a.m. in the Gateway Christian Fellowship, 129 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven, CT. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2020