Maria Rita (Stefania) Izzo, 91 of Northford, died peacefully on March 26. She was born on May 22, 1927. She was predeceased by her parents, Filomena (Fonzi) and Guiseppe Stefania and her infant daughter, Mary Josephine Izzo. Lovingly known to the neighborhood kids as "Mama Izzo", her passion for cooking was something that defined her life. She was also a master seamstress, working in some prestigious clothing stores in New Haven and later employed at Corinne's Bridal Shop. When you didn't find her in the kitchen, she was out causing trouble with one of her two best friends, Bette or Gemma! She leaves behind her daughter Rita Izzo Nobile, son and daughter-in-law Steve and Lee Ann Izzo, devoted brother, Antonio Stefania and her loving grandkids, Sam, Nate and Isabel Nobile. Being their Nana was her greatest joy! She also leaves nieces, nephews and many loving neighbors and friends.

Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Ambrose Parish at St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue, Northford on Saturday morning at 11:00 and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in the All Saints Mausoleum. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements.